Selena Gomez Announces Release Date for Her First Spanish EP 'Revelación'

Selena Gomez is giving fans a full Spanish-language EP! The 28-year-old singer shared with her fans on Wednesday the release date and title of her upcoming album, Revelación, which translates to Revelation. Gomez posted a stunning photo of herself in a red ballgown against a matching cherry backdrop.

"REVELACIÓN, mi primer EP en español, estará disponible el 12 de marzo. Pre-ordénalo mañana a las 9 pm PT. // REVELACIÓN, my first ever Spanish EP, is out March 12. Preorder it tomorrow at 9 pm PT," she wrote, revealing that the album will be released in less than two months.

She also teased her second song off of the project, "Baila Conmigo" (Dance With Me) featuring Rauw Alegando and Tainy, would drop on Jan. 29.

Earlier this month, Gomez released her debut Spanish-language single, "De Una Vez."

"I am incredibly proud of my Latin background. It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem," Gomez expressed when the song was released.

Gomez has been outspoken about embracing her heritage in her new music, and enlisted popular Latin creators to help convey her vision, teaming up with GRAMMY-winning producer Tainy, joined by Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16. She also enlisted the duo Los Pérez -- Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez -- to direct the accompanying music video.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she expressed that creating a Spanish album has been something she has "wanted to do for 10 years."

"Because I'm so, so proud of my heritage and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," she shared. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

She also said that she feels like she sings better in Spanish, saying, "That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for. Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I'm targeting my heritage, and I couldn't be more excited."

