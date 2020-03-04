Selena Gomez Announces She's Bipolar in Emotional Chat With Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health. During an appearance on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, on Friday, the 27-year-old singer revealed that she's bipolar.

Gomez said she "realized I'm bipolar" during a recent visit to McLean Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

"I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away," she said of her diagnosis.

Gomez also shared that she's undergone treatment for anxiety, depression and "other stuff that I've been dealing with." In fact, she noted that she's working to "use the tools that I've used in therapy" to help cope during this challenging time of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of those tools include reading scripture and poetry, as well as spending time in nature.

"This is where we test each other. How are we gonna treat each other?" Gomez said. "This can be a time to be gentle with ourselves. Taking breaks from the noise and even social media... Just being outside and breathing in."

Additionally, Gomez makes it a point to express her emotions, rather than keep them bottled up.

"I think talking through what you're feeling is extremely helpful," she said. "Sometimes I have to feel it, sometimes I've got to cry it out and release it, and just take a deep breath."

"I'm a big empath, so I feel so much of what the world is feeling," she added. "Being there for other people actually helps me, too."

One of the ways she's working to be there for people is by donating a portion of her merch proceeds to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she was diagnosed with lupus.

She also encouraged everyone to help by self-quarantining, and even got emotional while speaking about watching her grandparents go through this challenging time.

"Seeing people not take it as serious as they should is really hard for me," Gomez admitted. "There are people literally sacrificing their lives."

