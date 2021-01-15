Selena Gomez Debuts New Spanish-Language Single 'De Una Vez'

Selena Gomez is kicking off 2021 with a heartfelt project.

The singer dropped her new Spanish-language single, "De Una Vez," on Thursday, sharing the long-anticipated music with fans.

"De Una Vez disponible ya. Este es el comienzo de algo que durante mucho tiempo había querido explorar. Espero que te guste tanto como a mí," she wrote on Instagram. "De Una Vez is out now. This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Gomez has been outspoken about embracing her heritage in her new music, and enlisted popular Latin creators to help convey her vision, teaming up with GRAMMY-winning producer Tainy, joined by Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16. She also enlisted the duo of Los Pérez—Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez—to direct the accompanying music video.

The video features Gomez in a pink floral dress, with a crown of flowers and a glowing Immaculate heart, as she makes her way through an old-fashioned house that's full of colorful memories and magical symbolism.

The lyrics are indicative of the performer's strength and growth as well, as she sings, in Spanish, "It doesn't hurt like before, the wounds have healed / I'm stronger alone / I have no regrets about the past, time with you cut my wings / I'm cured from you."

Fans have been speculating about new Spanish-language music from Gomez for a while, and now it's finally a reality -- marking her first song in Spanish since 2018's "Taki Taki" and her first solo Spanish-language project since 2014's "Más," from her album For You.

Gomez spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the song's release, opening up about how learning to be "patient with my choices" during the pandemic lockdown led to her being able to full embrace the Spanish-language project.

"This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," she said. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

"What's funny, is I actually think I sing better in Spanish," she continued. "That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for. Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I'm targeting my heritage, and I couldn't be more excited... I just hope that people understand how much I put my heart into this, and how amazing I feel about it."

Music isn't the only thing Gomez has to look forward to this year. Her cooking show, Selena + Chef, just debuted the trailer for its second season, plus she's got a new Hulu series titled Only Murders in the Building and a movie in the works.

