Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar in Swimsuit Pic

Selena Gomez is proud of her scar! The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to post a pic of herself wearing a blue La'Mariette swimsuit.

In the snap, Gomez stands with her hands above her head and one knee popped out, the latter of which shows off a scar she has on her inner thigh from her 2017 kidney transplant.

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar," she captioned the shot. "I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up."

"Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that," she added.

Gomez's pal, Francia Raisa, was the one to donate a kidney to the singer. Shortly after her transplant, Gomez opened up about the experience in an interview with the Today show.

"My kidneys were just done. That was it, and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life…That was the day I came home and I found out. And [Raisa] volunteered and did it," she said. "I guess I got to a point where it was really life or death."

In an interview with ET last year, Raisa said her decision to donate her organ to Gomez was "very faith-based."

"It just kinda happened coincidentally, but I don't believe in coincidences. I believe that that's God's way of remaining anonymous," she said. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity."

