Selena Gomez Teases ‘So Many Exciting Things Coming Up’ After Taking Break

If you're ready come and get it! Selena Gomez has her fans excited for what's to come. The 28-year-old pop star and actress took to Instagram on Wednesday for a rare, personal video message.

In the clip, she tells her fans, "I wanted to take the time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much. I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you."

Gomez goes on to explain that she's been taking a bit of a break from overly promotional posts and content due to the on-going issues the world is currently facing.

"I just think at the beginning of this year with everything going on it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be joyful or celebratory," she adds. "It was really hard for me. I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority."

Gomez, who passed the mic to several Black Lives Matter activists in recent weeks, letting them take over her account to promote their messages in the fight against racial injustice, notes that she plans to give fans some more "personal" content moving forward.

"I'm just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and just sending more love and kind of showing you some more of my personal stuff and what I've been doing," she tells fans. "But thank you for being here and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon."

Missing you guys a lot today pic.twitter.com/XszRHQUhza — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 29, 2020

Gomez also posted several shots of herself with fans, writing on Twitter, "Missing you guys a lot today."