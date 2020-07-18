'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause's Mother Dies After Battle With Cancer

Chrishell Stause's mother has died after a battle with lung cancer. The Selling Sunset star shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram on Saturday, posting photos of her and her mother together. Stause's father died last April from the same lung cancer.

"In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could," Stause began. "Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath, but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here."

Calling her mom a "free spirit and rebel till the very end," Stause thanked the team at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. "And especially Debbie and Pam who helped lovingly assist our Mom to the other side. Your kindness and care in this time will never be forgotten," she concluded.

Stause had revealed her mom's cancer diagnosis in February. Just last month, amid her mom's cancer treatment, the former soap star shared a video of her giving her mom a wig that she had previously worn.

"So I wore this wig many years ago to the American Music Awards just for fun to change it up. But now since my mom has lost her hair from cancer treatment, I felt like what better time to dust it off and have a little fun??" she captioned her post. "Here’s me teaching my mom to give a good soap turn-hair flip."

The news comes amid Stause's divorce from Justin Hartley. The This Is Us star filed for divorce from Stause in November following two years of marriage. In the court documents, Hartley cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

This week, according to documents obtained by ET, Hartley and Stause participated in a voluntary settlement conference on July 13, during which her request to restore her name back to Terrina Chrishell Stause was approved.

ET spoke with Stause in May, where she discussed her "unfortunate" split.

"I obviously really, truly love him and it's unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything," she expressed,

