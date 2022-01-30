'Selling Sunset' Star Vanessa Villela Engaged -- See the Sweet Proposal!

Observing a special moment! Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela is engaged after her boyfriend, Tom Fraud, popped the question on the steps of the Griffith Observatory.

Villela took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of Fraud proposing, as well as a number of heartwarming, gleeful snapshots of the newly engaged couple.

"Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS 💍❤️❤️❤️❤️" Villela, 44, wrote in the caption to the post. "One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart. You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!"

"I always dreamed that I will find someone that will love the way I do and I could give my heart fully, thank youuu for coming into my life mi amore!" she continued. "I can’t believe I manifested you, the man that is what I always dreamt and more, I can’t believe that I am living this life, sometimes I feel like I’m dreaming and I have to pinch myself to know that is a dream but in real life."

Villela poetically praised her fiance, writing, "You paint the stars in my heart and even when I think it can’t be possible to be better there you go painting more stars in it. ✨🌟✨🌟✨🌟✨🌟You are my best friend, my man, my pajaro, my hero, my everything."

"TE AMO @tomfraud Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the galaxy 💫" she concluded. "My future husband to be🥰❤️❤️❤️"

Fraud returned the sentiments in the comments under her post, writing, "I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART & SOUL!!! You are the most amazing human I have ever met! its incredible how much we are the same person! My Twin Flame! The love of my life!"

Villela joined the cast of the Netflix reality docuseries Selling Sunset at the start of the show's fourth season, back in November. Villela was previously a successful soap star in Mexico, with roles in numerous popular telenovelas.

Congrats to the happy couple!