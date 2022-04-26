'Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Responds to Claims She's 'Fake Nice'

Chrishell Stause is defending herself. The Selling Sunset star hopped on her Instagram Stories on Monday to set the record straight about claims that she’s a mean girl -- following the release of season 5 of the Netflix series.

"Hi guys,” the 40-year-old real estate agent began her video message. “Honestly still feel like I got hit by a bus a little bit from yesterday’s reunion,” she added as she talked to the camera. “Thank you guys so much for watching.”

Stause added that she wanted to “address something real quick."

“Every single season I see a common thing, every time,” she continued. “That I'm actually, you know, not really nice. I’m fake nice and that I'm actually a bully or whatever.”

“I just wanna address this for me,” Stause added. “To all the nice girls out there -- listen, you try and be nice, you try and do the right thing. I’ve worked in this business a long time. I kept so many friendships. I try and always be professional.”

Stause ended her message with a little PSA: “At the end of the day, you don’t always have to be nice if somebody keeps pushing you and does not respect your boundaries, and that is ok.”

Netflix

The reality TV star’s message comes after the first-ever Selling Sunset reunion special was taped. The reunion, set to air May 6, will feature the women and the men of the Oppenheim Group rehashing the drama from season 5.

Missing from the taping was Christine Quinn, who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the special.

Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan and new O Group realtor Chelsea Lazkani all attended the reunion, which was filmed in Los Angeles on April 24. Amanza Smith, who also contracted COVID-19, appeared remotely from her home.

"The Selling Sunset reunion was super heated and overall emotional," a source told ET. "Christine really wanted to be there and was feeling ready to address everything head on and face the music. She was looking forward to having her moment. Unfortunately, it just boiled down to a matter of her health. She was extremely sick."

As for Stause, Season 5 of Selling Sunset captured her short-lived relationship with her boss, Jason Oppenheim. The pair announced in December that, after fives months of dating, they were going their separate ways.

"It was also a very difficult day for Jason and Chrishell. They're both still very raw from their breakup and it wasn't easy reuniting," the source noted. "A lot happened between them and it will be discussed in great detail."

Selling Sunset season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.