Selma Blair Praises 10-Year-Old Son Arthur at Premiere of Her New Documentary (Exclusive)

Selma Blair is a truly proud mom. The actress hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new documentary, where she was accompanied by her 10-year-old son, Arthur.

The actress spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on Thursday, ahead of a screening of Introducing Selma Blair at the Directors Guild of America theater, and she couldn't help but marvel at her young son's dashing red carpet appearance.

"He's super, super handsome!" Blair said of her son, whom she shares with her ex, Jason Bleick. "He got a hair cut tonight. He had long hair with a lot of highlights that I really loved, but he wasn't big on brushing it. So I said goodbye [to it], and he was fine."

Blair stunned in a sparkling, sequin-covered silver gown and a short, blonde 'do, while Arthur rocked a smart navy blue jacket and light blue button-down with khaki shorts and red Nikes.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I've never worn a dress like this!" Blair said of her elegant, Classic Hollywood-style gown. "I saw it and I thought, 'Oh no, I couldn't,' but then I did!"

The documentary, Introducing Selma Blair, is a candid and intimate look at the actress' life following her diagnosis with MS, her battle with the illness and her subsequent journey through treatments and reclaiming her life.

The actress said she feels "really well" as of now, and marveled at the "amazing" experience of being on a red carpet once again.

"To be getting ready with people and out and, you know, to put on a sequin gown... I'm thrilled. I feel great," she shared.

Addressing the film itself, Blair reflected on why she chose to be a part of the project and to star as the subject of a documentary about her private, painful and challenging battle with MS.

"The reason I love movies so much is, you know, I am a storyteller. That is just what I love," she said. "So this was really a way of sharing with everyone, because that has always helped me."

Introducing Selma Blair debuts Oct. 21 on Discovery+.