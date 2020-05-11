Sephora Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now -- Save Up to 20% on Your Order!

'Tis the season to score savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora! The Sephora Holiday Savings Event kicked off last week and, ahead of the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we've been watching, is now opening up the savings to all Beauty Insiders.

Here's the breakdown on how much you can save: Sephora Rouge Members got first access to the Holiday Savings Event starting Oct. 30 and can continue to take 20% off their online and in-store purchases through Nov. 9 with promo code HOLIDAYFUN. Shipping, as always, is free for Rouge members. Sephora VIB members can use the same promo code to score 15% off their online and in-store purchases through Nov. 9 and get free shipping on orders of $35+. Finally, Sephora Beauty Insiders can use promo code HOLIDAYFUN to take 10% off their online and in-store purchases through Nov. 9 and get free shipping on orders of $50+. Remember: It's free to sign up for a Sephora Insider account; do it here in just a few clicks.