Serena Williams and More Celebs React After Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Stars are expressing their support for Meghan Markle amid her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, opened up about their departure from the royal family and much more on Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special on Sunday.
When Oprah asked Meghan if she was concerned about how the royal family would react to their interview, the duchess replied, "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there's a lot that's been lost already."
And that's not all she said. Meghan and Harry also opened up about the behind-the-scenes drama of their royal exit, questions regarding their son's skin color, the sex of their forthcoming second child, and where their relationships stand now that they've left royal life behind.
After the bombshell interview, one of Meghan's famous friends, Serena Williams, posted a powerful message of solidarity, sharing, "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to truly be noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."
Many other celebs, activists and comedians also felt compelled to speak up in support of the couple or poke fun at the monarchy.
Meghan had already received support from stars like Gabrielle Union, Janina Gavankar and Jameela Jamil, who defended her on Thursday against allegations of bullying.
Last week,The Times published an article which claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied her royal aides and made them cry. A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry denied the allegations in a statement to ET, calling the allegation a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."
Sources informed the publication that a bullying complaint was filed against Meghan by a royal staffer in 2018. The complaint allegedly claimed she "drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member." Following the allegations, Buckingham Palace announced it would be launching an internal investigation.
