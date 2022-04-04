Serena Williams and Olympia Are Mother-Daughter Goals in Matching Balmain Looks

Serena Williams and Olympia are back at it again! The tennis pro is always sharing cute matching moments with her adorable 4-year-old daughter, and they've outdone themselves once more.

On Monday, Serena took to her Instagram to post a photo of her and Olympia wearing some serious high-fashion looks by Balmain. The duo sports matching pink mini dresses, which the 40-year-old athlete revealed were from a photo shoot in Paris.

The pair poses together in a beautifully molded sitting room, with Olympia seated beside her standing mother in front of a fireplace. In some of the photos, Olympia holds a giraffe balloon as she aims a sweet smile at the camera.

"Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd," Serena captioned the gallery of photos, tagging the legendary fashion house in her post.

Naturally, people responded with lots of love and praise in the replies, along with an abundance of heart emojis.

Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, was a proud spouse and papa in the comments, simply writing, "Everything," beneath the post.

“Yessss love this! ❤️,” Eva Longoria commented, with Viola Davis also adding, “LOVE❤️❤️.”

Serena and her daughter are regulars at the mommy-and-me matching game -- from their adorable jumpsuits at the King Richard premiere to their luxe loungewear and iconic tennis looks, they can't be beaten!

And although Olympia is currently an only child, it's safe to say that Serena would like to play dress-up with more mini-mes in the future. In February, the tennis champ told ET that she's figuring out the timing when it comes to having more kids.

"I definitely want to have more kids, it's just like, balance is key, you know, and just trying to find that balance," she shared. "I don't know, it's always like, OK, are we ready? And I know the clock is ticking so I'm just like, OK, I need to figure out when that's going to be, but hopefully soon when I will feel no pressure."