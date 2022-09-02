Seth Meyers Jokes About 'How Little' His Wife Alexi Does as a Parent in 9th Wedding Anniversary Tribute

Fans can always count on Seth Meyers to keep the punchlines rolling -- even when it comes to his wedding anniversary and beloved wife.

The 48-year-old late-night host took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate his ninth wedding anniversary with wife Alexi Ashe. According to his retelling, the bride was in the hospital before she headed down the aisle.

"9 years ago today Alexi Ashe was in the ER with a bad bout of food poisoning. If anyone ever had an excuse to back out of a wedding it was her, but she went through with it and we’ve been married ever since," Seth captioned a photo of her in her wedding gown. "Her performance that day was a microcosm of who she is - a fighter who is always at her best no matter the circumstances."

To conclude his tribute, the Saturday Night Live alum wrote, "If I have ANY complaint it’s how little she does as a parent. It basically all falls on me. But today is not for petty grudges. It’s to celebrate the love of my life!"

Of course, Seth was kidding. The couple has welcomed three children over the years: sons Ashe, 6, and Axel, 4, and infant daughter Adelaide. Back in 2018, Alexi unexpectedly gave birth to Axel in the lobby of their apartment building.

"I called 911, and over the course of a minute conversation, I basically said, 'We're about to have a baby! We're having a baby! We had a baby," Seth said on his show at the time. "I went from someone calling in about an emergency to just sharing good news with a stranger. I was like, 'Yeah, it's a boy. Yeah, it's great."

Fortunately for Alexi, their daughter arrived in less surprising fashion during a home birth as planned in 2021. “I mean, as a comedian, it’s a little disappointing that more didn’t go wrong," Meyers later quipped to Willie Geist. "I mean, I’m happy for her, I’m happy for the mother.”