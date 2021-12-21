'Sex and the City' Costume Designer Patricia Field Shares Memories From Working With Show's Stars

Patricia Field reveals what it was like working with the leading ladies of Sex and the City. The 79-year-old costume designer, who is known for her work on Sex and the City, did not return for HBO Max's reboot, And Just Like That, and is now sharing some of her opinions about her time with the beloved franchise.

Field couldn't work on And Just Like That due to her commitments on SATC creator Darren Star's Netflix series, Emily in Paris. When asked about the HBO Max reboot during an interview with The Sunday Times, she talked about her former assistant, Molly Rogers, now working as the costume designer on the series.

“I like some of it, I don’t like all of it, but I know what Molly’s dealing with," Field said of the newest style statements.

As for what Rogers is "dealing with," Field laughed, adding, "Well, I know those gals! Sarah Jessica [Parker] thinks she knows everything -- and she does."

Parker is an executive producer on the show and plays the fashion-forward Carrie Bradshaw. She also recommended Field for her job on the original Sex and the City series after working with her on the 1995 film Miami Rhapsody.

Field, however, had a different outlook on the woman portraying Miranda Hobbes, Cynthia Nixon.

"Cynthia Nixon thinks she knows everything — and she doesn’t!” she said. “Even today, when I speak with Molly, it’s about Cynthia. I say, ‘I remember what you are going through.’”

Like Parker, Nixon also serves as an executive producer, and has directed one episode of the reboot.

One original cast member Field remains closest to "socially" is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on SATC. Cattrall has made it clear that she will not be reprising her character.

KMazur/WireImage

“I would walk into her dressing room and she’d be watching old female comedians like Mae West,” Field said of her friend.

As for Cattrall's exit from the franchise, Field said, “It is a vacuum. I hear it everywhere. Everyone is mad she won’t be in it.”

New episodes of And Just Like That stream every Thursday on HBO Max.