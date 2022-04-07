'Shahs of Sunset' Canceled After 9 Seasons

The sun has set on Shahs of Sunset. ET has learned the Bravo series will not return for its 10th season.

Mike Shouhed, Reza Farahan, Golonesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Mercedes “MJ” Javid were some of the original cast members when the series premiered in March 2012, chronicling the lives of Persian Americans living the life of luxury in Beverly Hills and Tehrangeles, or Little Persia. Bravo is not commenting on the cancelation.

The cancellation comes nearly two weeks after Shouhed was arrested in Los Angeles, California on March 27. He was booked in the early hours of March 28 before being released hours later on $50,000 bail, according to a booking sheet obtained by ET.

However, a source tells ET, "Mike's situation has nothing to do with" the show ending. Instead, ending the series has been a conversation for some time. According to the source, "It simply ran its course."

TMZ was first to report the news.

GG seemingly addressed the show's cancellation news on her Instagram Thursday afternoon with a sultry modeling shot, writing, "Relax yourselves... I'm here to stay! Coming soon... #IntimatelyGG."

So far, no other members of the reality TV show's original cast has spoken out about the show coming to an end.