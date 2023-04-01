Shakira Announces She's Moving From Barcelona, Spain Following Gerard Piqué Breakup

Shakira announced on Sunday she will say goodbye to Barcelona, Spain amid her split from soccer star Gerard Piqué. The singer has lived in Barcelona with Piqué and their two sons, 7-year-old Sasha and 9-year-old Milan, for over a decade.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability which we are now looking for in another corner of the world alongside family, friends and the sea," Shakira wrote in an Instagram caption initially written in Spanish. "Today we begin a new chapter in pursuit of their happiness."

Shakira thanked her fans for their support while she and her sons navigate the move. "Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside my many waves here in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is definitely more lasting than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow."

She finished, "Thank you to my Spanish fans who have always surrounded me with their love and loyalty. For you, this is just a 'See you later!' and like my father said so many times, 'See you around the curves! ❤️"

The singer did not note where she will head next, though Deadline reported she is considering Miami, Florida, where she has lived previously.

Shakira and Piqué first announced their split last summer, after Shakira allegedly discovered the soccer player cheating on her with the woman he is now dating publicly, Clara Chía.

In January, the singer's new music seemingly referenced the scandal with the song lyric, "Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan," which translates to, "Women don't cry anymore, they send a bill."