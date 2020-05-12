Shakira Shows Off Her Workout Moves in New Jane Fonda-Inspired ‘Girls Like Me’ Music Video

Shakira is giving us Jane Fonda vibes in her latest music video.

The Colombian queen and Black Eyed Peas released the visual for their collaboration, "Girl Like Me," on Friday. In the Latina-empowering track, Shakira shows off her killer workout and dance skills in a red top, black bikini bottoms with suspenders, leg warmers and white sneakers. She's seen with two backup dancers busting out some great choreography.

"So they tell me that you lookin' for a girl like me/So they tell me that you lookin' for a girl like me," Shakira kicks the song off. "Ah-ah-ah, you're lookin' for/A girl like me (la-la-latinas, eh)."

The Latin icon is also seen rocking a geometric gown, as well as a black-and-red ensemble while skateboarding.

"Girl Like Me" is featured on BEP's album Translation, which was released earlier this year, and is the first time Shakira and the group work together. The LP also includes songs with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul, as well as J Balvin and Maluma.

ET spoke with Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo earlier this year, where they spoke about working with Shakira.

"I thought I was a perfectionist ... Shakira is on a totally different level!" Will.i.am said. "She comes with notes, and it's awesome. But she does it in a very gentle, humble, sweet way, to where you just wanna please all of her concerns. And that takes a very skilled negotiator, a great collaborator. It was a joy to work with her."

The trio also touched on their success in everything from electronic dance music to pop, and now Latin. "Like, Black Eyed Peas is a black group. You got two black guys and a Latin, and that is as urban as it gets," Will.i.am noted. "We're switching genres ... aiming at different demographics, and succeeding in every way. So, it feels really good to have success and to collaborate with great artists like J Balvin, Maluma and Ozuna on this new Translation record."

