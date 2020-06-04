Shania Twain Performs Concert With Her Animals In 'ACM Presents: Our Country' TV Special

Shania Twain may have performed virtually for fans on Sunday night's ACM Presents: Our Countryspecial -- but that doesn't mean she didn't have an in-person audience.

The "From This Moment On" singer delivered a performance from her backyard barn during the special, with her horse and dog making an adorable appearance.

"These are crazy times, but we're gonna do what we always do, and pull together get through it. From our homes to your homes, with stories, songs, and all of us because let's face it, we're all in this together," Twain shared, before starting her first song of the night, "Honey, I'm Home."

She went on to belt out "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" with her horse right by her side.

Following the performance, host Gayle King "couldn't resist" making a joke about the adorable cameos.

"She got so much love from the horse, but her dog didn't move at all. It seems like her dog was like, "That don't impress me much," King said with a laugh.

Twain was just one of the country superstars that virtually came together for the two-hour show, which also features conversations and a look back at past ACM Awards moments.

ACM Presents: Our Country airs in place of the ACM Awards, which was recently postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. During an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, King teased Twain's performance as one that shouldn't be missed.

"Shania Twain is in her barn with a horse and she's playing her song," King teased. "The horse is very curious, but please pay attention to her dog, who's just sitting there and never moves like, 'That Don’t Impress Me Much.' I can't say enough about how beautifully done it was."

King also praised the other stars who volunteered their time and talent for the special, calling them some of the "kindest, most humble, nicest, most generous" humans.

ACM Presents: Our Country airs on Sunday April 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS and also streams on CBS All Access for subscribers -- you can sign up for that here. You can also watch on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T Now if you're a subscriber to one of those services, all of which offer a 7-day free trial.