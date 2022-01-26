Shanna Moakler Reveals Who She Doesn't Want to Compete With on 'Celebrity Big Brother' (Exclusive)

Shanna Moakler can't wait to get inside theCelebrity Big Brother house.

The former Miss USA was named one of 11 houseguests who will compete in the show's third run. While chatting with ET on Wednesday, after the full list of famous faces competing in the upcoming season was announced, Moakler joked that she hoped anyone who she's "been in the press with in the past" wouldn't be in the house with her.

"Some of the people that I'm hoping is in the Celebrity Big Brother house is maybe some friends, like former Miss USAs, Playboy playmates, maybe some reality TV stars that I'm friendly with," she told ET. "And I'm just hoping that no one I've been in the press with in the past is going to be on."

While Moakler didn't name any names, most recently she has been in the headlines alongside ex-husband Travis Barker and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. Moakler previously set the record straight on rumors she threw shade at Kardashian after the reality star began dating the Blink-182 drummer. Season 3 houseguest Lamar Odom, meanwhile, told ET on Wednesday that he wouldn't mind having ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in the house.

Moakler said that she decided to compete on the CBS competition show "because I am a super fan. I have been watching since season 1, both the regular series and Celebrity Big Brother, and when given the opportunity I just jumped at it."

The mother-of-three expressed that she's "not nervous" about being locked up in the Big Brother house, adding, "I am so excited and ready to compete and win. Let's do this!"

As for how ruthless of a player she will be? "I would like to play this game with integrity, but at the end of the day I am ready to lie, cheat and steal to win," she teased.

Confident that she can be crowned the winner and be awarded the $250,000, Moakler added, "I am going to win Celebrity Big Brother because I know this game, I understand the competitions, I am going to be very calculating in my decisions and in my gameplay, and I want to do this for my kids and my family."

Aside from Moakler and Odom, former NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, Mirai Nagasu, Miesha Tate, Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges are also competing this season.

Multiple episodes will air each week throughout February, with evictions taking place on Friday and Monday nights, and the show's finale airing Feb. 23. Julie Chen Moonves will also return as host.

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.