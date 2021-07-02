SharkFest: How to Watch the Annual National Geographic Event on Disney Plus and Hulu

National Geographic’s SharkFest is back, and 2021 is packed full of all-new originals about the apex predators. Kicking off with Shark Beach starring Chris Hemsworth on Monday, July 5, the annual television event features over 21 hours of new premieres plus 60 hours of enhanced content, including new installments of When Sharks Attack and the doc Playing With Sharks.

While rolling out over the next two weeks on the National Geographic Channel, this year audiences will also be able to stream select shark-themed specials. Check out the full guide to SharkFest below, including when to watch National Geographic and how to stream on platforms Disney+ and Hulu.

When Sharks Attack

National Geographic

Watch on National Geographic: July 5 at 8/7c

Stream on Disney+: July 9

The world’s beaches quickly turn deadly in this terror-filled deep-sea saga when sharks descend, shocking the local community and sending scientists reeling. What causes these spikes in activity? And how can they be prevented?

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

National Geographic

Watch on National Geographic: July 5 at 9/8c

Stream on Disney+: July 9

Thor himself is on a mission to uncover the science of shark behavior and discover how humans and sharks can safely coexist. After an increase in local shark attacks along the east coast of Australia, Hemsworth seeks to understand different species of sharks and their behaviors while also exploring new preventative measures and the latest technology to help stave off shark-human encounters.

Rogue Shark?

National Geographic

Watch on National Geographic: July 5 at 10/9c

Stream on Disney+: July 9

In October 2018, the remote islands of the Whitsunday in Australia were rocked by a series of shark attacks. Incredibly, all the victims were attacked in the same small patch of ocean, no larger than four football fields. Was a rogue serial killer on the loose? Or was something new drawing sharks and humans into conflict?

Orca vs. Great White

National Geographic

Watch on National Geographic: July 6 at 10/9c

Stream on Disney+: July 9

Off the coast of South Africa in 2017, orcas began hunting and killing great white sharks. Now, researchers in New Zealand set out to discover if it could happen again. Diving with several shark populations along New Zealand’s southern coast, they investigate this murder mystery and seek answers to this burning question: have their local orcas developed a taste for great white sharks?

Shark Gangs

National Geographic

Watch on National Geographic: July 7 at 10/9c

Stream on Disney+: July 9

For years, sharks have been viewed as solitary predators, but scientists have recently discovered a surprising new behavior. In this special, it's revealed how this apex predator likes to hang out in gangs. So what is behind this behavior? Do sharks enjoy a social life, or are they working together to become even more effective hunters?

Croc That Ate Jaws

National Geographic

Watch on National Geographic: July 8 at 10/9c

Stream on Disney+: July 9

From mysterious severed heads and ambush attacks to mob hunts and stand-offs, what happens when two of the deadliest predators on the planet go head-to-head?

World’s Most Dangerous Shark?

National Geographic

Watch on National Geographic: July 9 at 10/9c

Stream on Disney+: July 16

The great white has a reputation for being the scariest in the sea, but explorer Jacques Cousteau called the oceanic whitetip “the most dangerous of all sharks.” Two teams of experts dive deep into the world of the oceanic whitetip to reveal what makes this species a top contender for the title of “world’s most dangerous shark.”

Shark Attack Files

National Geographic

Watch on National Geographic: July 12 at 9/8c

Stream on Disney+: July 16

This action-packed series is an investigation into bizarre and fascinating shark behavior. Featuring footage from actual attacks, interactions and behavior captured by both professionals and observant bystanders, every twist and turn leaves viewers sitting on the edge of their seats. Scientific experts and investigators dive deeper into the mystery of these unexplained behaviors and come to a stunning revelation that ties these extraordinary events together.

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story

National Geographic

Watch on National Geographic: July 12 at 10/9c

Stream on Disney+: July 16

Paige Winter was only 17 years old when she lost a leg and a portion of her hand to a shark. Experts unpack the details of her attack to determine what kind of shark is responsible and what can be done, if anything, to avoid this happening again. Despite all Paige has lived through, this inspirational teen remains an advocate for sharks and, with the guidance of professionals, takes brave steps to overcome her greatest fears.

World’s Biggest Bull Shark?

National Geographic

Watch on National Geographic: July 13 at 10/9c

Stream on Disney+: July 16

It was a freak encounter that broke all the records. In 2012, off the coast of Florida, shark scientist Dr. Neil Hammerschlag caught the mother of all bull sharks, stretching more than 10-feet long and weighing over 1,000 pounds! They named her Big Bull and set her free. Bull sharks in Florida patrol the beaches, terrifyingly close to the swimmers, and feast on seasonal migrations of baitfish. Many long thought these sharks were just well-fed, but now some scientists believe that Big Bull is the matriarch of a unique population of giants.

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale

National Geographic

Watch on National Geographic: July 15 at 10/9c

Stream on Disney+: Aug. 6

The mystery of orcas attacking great white sharks for their livers leaves scientists baffled. This unusual predatory behavior has been witnessed in three parts of the world: California, South Africa and Australia. But the most shocking outcome is the disappearance of the other sharks after the event. How are they communicating with their kin and getting out of dodge when the killer whales move in?

Playing With Sharks

National Geographic

A true pioneer in both underwater filmmaking and shark research, Valerie Taylor is a living legend and icon in the underwater world whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Valerie herself, the documentary follows this daring ocean explorer’s trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector.

When Sharks Attack Seasons 1-6

National Geographic

All six previous seasons of the hit show employs underwater photography, news archives and testimonials to deep dive into mysterious and deadly shark attacks.