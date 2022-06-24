Sharon Stone Shares She 'Lost Nine Children' Through Miscarriages

Sharon Stone has suffered nine miscarriages, she revealed on Instagram this week. The 64-year-old Flight Attendant actress shared the information in a comment on a People Instagram post that featured an interview with Peta Murgatroyd, who recently opened up about losing her pregnancy while her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was in Ukraine.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss," Stone wrote beneath the outlet's caption. "I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

Instagram

She added, "Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

Stone is now the mother of three sons through adoption, Quinn, Laird and Roan. Her post came just two days before the Supreme Court confirmed its reversal of its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, the landmark case that, until Friday, established the right to abortion in the United States for over 50 years. The announcement sparked outrage from many in Hollywood and beyond, renewing public discussions surrounding women’s access to healthcare and bodily autonomy.

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues," former President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter, "attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."

Get more reactions to the Supreme Court's decision here.