Shawn Johnson Says Her Kids' School Was in Lockdown Amid Nashville Shooting: 'Today Changed Me'

Shawn Johnson is detailing her family's close proximity to Monday's fatal school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. The 31-year-old former gymnast took to her Instagram Stories after a 28-year-old woman shot and killed three students and three adults at The Covenant School, a private school in Nashville, before being killed by police.

"I haven't been able to catch my breath since reading the news and getting a call from our school that they were on lockdown as well given the news," Johnson wrote. "Shaking. Crying. Heartbroken. Horrific."

The mother of two added that her children were home, but that she'd seen children's ambulances and kids being transported to safety following the shooting.

"I feel lucky and blessed but still so incredibly sad. No parent or family should ever have to deal with this," she continued. "Today has changed me."

Shawn Johnson/ Instagram

Johnson also shared footage captured by her husband, Andrew East, of vehicles bringing children from The Covenant School to safety.

"My mama heart is shattered you guys. You don't ever fully recover from this," Johnson wrote. "Thinking of these beautiful innocent babies, their families, the first responders, the teachers, everyone affected by todays heinous acts."

Johnson also shared tearful videos of herself holding her 3-year-old daughter, Drew, and her 1-year-old son, Jett.

Shawn Johnson/ Instagram

Shawn Johnson/ Instagram

Johnson wasn't the only famous Nashville parent affected by Monday's tragic events.

Nashville-based star Kristin Cavallari also shared a photo of herself and her three kids, writing, "Wanting to hug my babies a little tighter. We luckily weren't affected by this morning's shooting. But my heart breaks for everyone who was. This is a scary world we're living in and something needs to give."

Kristin Cavallari/ Instagram

Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, and more stars have also spoken out on social media in the wake of Monday's fatal shooting.