Shawn Mendes Admits He Felt 'Alone' Before Dating Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have something special. The "Mercy" singer admitted to Elton John in a new interview with V Man, that before meeting Cabello, he "felt a bit alone." The two have been together for about a year and half, and Mendes credits his girlfriend for changing his life.

"I don’t know if it was something that was a 'me thing' or a 'men thing,' but I think for seven years, I was on such a speedy path down one way with blinders on, and I wasn't keeping in touch with my family and friends," he tells John. "But when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around more. [She’s] all about the family and friends, and it really made me like, 'Oh, I should call my mom.'"

"I started reaching back out to my family and friends and all of these connections I felt were further away," he shares. "I felt a little bit alone out there and she changed that for me."

Mendes also recalls writing "Song for No One" three years ago and wishing he was dating the former Fifth Harmony singer.

"I started playing this really eerie guitar part, super small. The whole thing is really sad," he says of the song's creation. "[I was] not with Camila at the time. I was a little hungover and wishing I was with her."

The two have been going strong amid lockdown, with Mendes sharing that "every song" he's ever written is about her.

"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, ‘Everything's about you. They're all, they have always been about you,'" Mendes expressed in a trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary, In Wonder. "She goes, ‘What do you mean?' Like, 'They're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote.'"

The couple also recently added a new member to their family, a Golden Retriever puppy named Tarzan.

