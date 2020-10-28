Shawn Mendes Talks 'Really Nice' Quarantine With Camila Cabello: 'This Is Home'

Shawn Mendes is loving the simple pleasures of quarantine life with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter appeared on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he opened up about spending the pandemic with Cabello by his side.

"I'm at my girlfriend's house in Miami, and that's her dog barking, if you hear. He's a Pomeranian. This is home," he shared, grinning.

Mendes noted that while there was an adjustment period going from pop star tour life to a more simplistic quarantine existence, he's loving it.

"At first when I got here it was like the beginning of the album process and I was in full panic state. I was like, there's no way I'm gonna make music. This is gonna be impossible," he admitted. "But a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning. You start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks. You have your coffee mug you use the same one every day and it just becomes really nice. Which sounds so normal for everyone else, but it's abnormal for me."

Mendes said that he's "basically been living in a hotel room since I was 15," noting that having a home base with Cabello has "been really nice."

He's also included the former Fifth Harmony singer in the process of creating his new album, Wonder.

"I think you have two choices. You can either hide everything from her and just like wait 'til the end and you can decide. Or what I did was from the very beginning I told her my thesis statement of what I wanted the album to be," he explained. "It was the best thing I did because there's always a point halfway through a project where you're like, this is garbage. This is the worst thing I've ever done. It doesn't sound good. I don't know what I'm doing. And that's when you need that support to be like, 'No, stick with the idea because the idea's beautiful and it's gonna turn out.' I probably would have been discouraged to move into a different world sonically if I didn't have her backing me the whole time so I'm thankful for that. She knows what she's doing."