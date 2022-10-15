'She-Hulk' Star Tatiana Maslany on the Season 1 Finale, Daredevil & the New Hulk in the Family (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for the season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show Is This?" Don't read on if you haven't watched!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season on Thursday with a majorly-meta finale that found Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), literally breaking the fourth wall to reset the things that had gone wrong with her story.

After discovering that billionaire Todd Phelps (Jon Bass) was HulkKing, the leader of the She-Hulk hating online forum, Intelligencia, who had stolen her blood in order to create a Hulk serum of his own, and learning that Abomination (Tim Roth) was holding a meeting of these trolls at his Summer Twilights retreat, and having to face off against nemesis Titania (Jameela Jamil) once again, Jen had just about enough.

So, she busted her way through the Disney+ menu into the Marvel Assembled docuseries, walked through the Disney lot and confronted the head of Marvel creative, an A.I. named K.E.V.I.N. (who sports a familiar-looking black baseball cap) to get her life back to normal -- and facilitate a reunion with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in the process.

But, even as Jen got some of her happy endings, there was yet another surprise in store -- her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), showed up, returning from his adventures to Sakaar with a new family member in tow. He introduced the group to his son, Skaar, without much in the way of an explanation, but the mere existence of the offspring opens the door for plenty of fan theories about what's the come for the characters.

ET spoke with Maslany following the finale to get the scoop on all things She-Hulk finale, from smashing the fourth wall to smashing... Matt Murdock. Read on learn more!

ET: Jen's fourth-wall busting moment with K.E.V.I.N. was one of the most fun moments of the series, and so in character for She-Hulk. Was that the plan from the very beginning as to how the season was going to end?

Tatiana Maslany: I don't even know when that locked in or even when I read that script. But I just remember being so excited by it and kind of tingly because it felt really irreverent and special, and it was so un-precious. It was really cool.

Another part of Jen's journey in the finale was being restricted from using her She-Hulk powers, and maybe being surprised at how upset she is by that. Where do you think she's at with her hero's journey by the end of the season?

I mean, I feel like this thing was thrust on her in a way that wasn't her choice. And so she struggles with accepting it because it's not on her terms, it's not the way she wanted it to be, and she has a plan for her life. But then as she starts to investigate what this side of her is, when it's taken from her -- again, not by her choice -- she's like, "Wait, but where is my choice in this? Where's my decision? How do I get to navigate this new part of my life? And why does everyone else seem to be able to decide for me?" So it's really about reclaiming control of the story and control of who gets to tell her story and who gets to decide her story for her.

Marvel Studios

This series really has such a different tone from so many other things in the MCU. I found it really refreshing -- light and fun, and almost feminine, but in a good way? Were there certain moments of the show where you really felt that come through?

Well, I think it's so interesting even the way you worded that, where you said, "Feminine in a good way." But it's true, because I feel like that word has come to mean lesser-than, it's come to mean infantalized, it's come to mean silly, it's come to mean petty. You know what I mean? But what I loved, and this is certainly something that I grew into understanding as I did this character, where I was like, there's this bubbly, joyful femininity to this part, and to my connection to Ginger Gonzaga who plays Nikki, and to the horniness of the show, and to the playfulness of the show, that I was like, "Oh, we're actually reclaiming femininity in a way."

And I felt like I got to, because I've got so many feelings about femininity that I'm trying to reprogram. But getting to play this character in this context of very masculine, very male, very slick world, she's kind of effervescently feminine. And the bar scenes with Nikki when we're figuring out swipe dating or dancing, all of these moments really do feel like they celebrate that, celebrate female friendship, female desire, female goofiness, all of that stuff.

I think that absolutely also comes through in her flirty relationship with Daredevil, too, that they get to have these fun moments but it's not hugely fraught or worried about being an endgame situation.

It's so interesting because everybody's been like, "Wait, she brought him home to her parents. How serious are they?" And I was like, "I think she's just having fun." And I also think she kind of knows that her parents are going to be a test for him just as a person to see if he's got [it]... You know what I mean? It's like throwing him into the lions' den in a little fun way that she gets to witness. But I don't know what their future is. I mean, I think Jen's life is just starting to feel like hers and starting to open up. And so I feel like that opening could be all kinds of things, but I definitely don't see it as a solid relationship at this moment.

Obviously, with Marvel, all future secrets are under lock and key, but I want to ask about a potential season 2. If that were to happen, what would be something you'd want to see for Jen in the next series of adventures?

It's so hard for me to say, because the thing that drew me to this part initially was the fact that I didn't predict it, that it was bucking the expectations that I had. I kind of was resistant to these superhero shows for so long, because I didn't connect to them personally. But then Jen/She-Hulk came along and I was like, "This is hilarious, and this is weird, and this feels like something I would care about." So as long as it has that irreverent, unexpected, turning things on their head quality to it, I don't care what it is. As long as it's challenging and surprising.

Absolutely. And now, we see at the end we've got another Hulk in the family. Bruce shows up with his son, Skaar, who we know from comic canon could have some ties to some of these future MCU projects. How do you think Jen might fit in with some of the other heroes, if that's where we're headed?

I mean, I'm fascinated to see... Because of the way her and Daredevil tried to be teammates, but were both fighting for head superhero-dom, I think she might struggle with being on a team.

But that would be fun to witness, does she work well with others -- you know what I mean? And she's pretty stubborn, but she gets that she's not necessarily the most adept superhero. So it would be an interesting combo.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.