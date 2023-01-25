Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Frankie: 'The Love of My Life'

Shemar Moore is gushing over his daughter! The day after ET confirmed that the 52-year-old actor and his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon, welcomed a baby girl, Moore took to Instagram to share the first pic of the newborn.

In the sweet shot, Moore lovingly looks down at his daughter as he holds her in his arms.

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" he captioned the pic. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!"

"I'm a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S**T!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!" Moore continued. "Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom."

Moore concluded his post by writing, "Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes 'Frankie Muthaf**kin Moore'!!!!"

Moore announced the news that he and Dizon were expecting a baby earlier this month, during a teaser for his Jan. 26 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up," he said in the sneak peek clip. "... My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

Frankie is Moore's first child. Dizon, 39, is already a mom to a daughter, Charli, and a son, Kaiden, from previous relationships.