Sherri Shepherd Returns to Guest Host 'The Wendy Williams Show' After Having Emergency Surgery

Just one day after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, Sherri Shepherd returned to the guest-hosting chair on The Wendy Williams Show.

The 54-year-old TV personality, who looked fantastic during Tuesday's episode, detailed exactly what happened in the moments leading up to having her appendix removed.

"I'm walking through the streets of New York City and literally it was this excruciating pain in my abdomen and my assistant got me to the hospital, because I was in such agony," she explained. "They put me on an IV and then gave me a CT and came back and said I have appendicitis."

Shepherd said she then started crying "because the doctor said I had to have my appendix taken out right then and there."

She was so committed to her guest-hosting duties, Shepherd says she asked doctors if they could push the surgery until after she was done with filling in for the still-recovering Williams. The doctor, however, had news for Shepherd, who said she was told that if her appendix burst, she could die.

And, like all great comics who find a way to put a funny spin on dire situations, Shepherd joked, "When I heard that word die, I said, 'Can someone find me Michael Rapaport?!"

Sure enough, Rapaport filled in for Shepherd on Monday's show. The actor and comedian opened the program by saying, "So Sherri was supposed to host today. Unfortunately, she had appendicitis. She's fine. She is fine. She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She's feeling fine today and she is rested. Get well soon, Sherri. Everybody loves you!"

Shepherd will fulfill her duties as guest host for the rest of the week. David Perler, executive producer for The Wendy Williams Show, announced earlier this month that the show would feature guest hosts on into 2022.

The move comes as Williams continues on her road to recovery following several health scares.