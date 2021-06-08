Sheryl Underwood to Host Daytime Emmy Awards for the 5th Time

Expect to see lots of Sheryl Underwood at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards! On Tuesday, it was announced that the 57-year-old TV personality will be hosting this year's awards show.

As a co-host of The Talk, Underwood has been nominated six times for a Daytime Emmy and a winner of one in 2017. This will mark the fifth time she has hosted the awards ceremony and the 15th time that CBS has broadcast the show, more than any other network.

The Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, June 25. It will broadcast on CBS, will also be available on the CBS app and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+. For the full list of Daytime Emmy nominees, click here.