Shia LaBeouf Pleads Not Guilty After Being Charged With Petty Theft and Battery

Shai LaBeouf has pleaded not guilty. LaBeouf's lawyer entered the "Not guilty" plea, on charges of petty theft and battery, on his the actor's behalf.

The two misdemeanor charges facing LaBeouf stem from an alleged incident back in June.

A rep for the LA City Attorney's Office tells ET that "defense counsel appeared without Mr. LaBeouf" when the plea was submitted. Additionally, the case has been set for Jan. 20, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by ET in October, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office is pressing charges against the Honey Boy star for allegedly using force and violence against a man named Tyler Murphy, as well as taking his hat, in an incident that took place on June 12 in Los Angeles

This isn't the first time that the actor has had troubles with the law. ET confirmed in July of 2017 that LaBeouf had been arrested for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and obstruction in Savannah, Georgia.

He was filming the indie film The Peanut Butter Falcon at the time. He was ordered by the court to complete rehab following the incident.

He was also arrested for disorderly conduct in 2014.

In an October 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, LaBeouf admitted to feeling "deep shame" after his 2017 arrest. The actor further explained that, after filming wrapped on The Peanut Butter Falcon, and he entered rehab, he realized he was struggling with more than alcoholism.

"It was the first time I was told I had PTSD. I had just thought I was an alcoholic," he said on the podcast, alluding to his troubled childhood, which he chronicles in Honey Boy. "The stuff that's in Honey Boy comes out of these exposure therapy sessions."

