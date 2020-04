Shirley Douglas, Actress and Mother of Kiefer Sutherland, Dead at 86

Rest in peace, Shirley Douglas.

The actress and activist died early Sunday morning, her son, Kiefer Sutherland, revealed on Twitter. She was 86. According to Sutherland, Douglas died from complications surrounding pneumonia. Her death was not related to coronavirus.

"My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life," Sutherland wrote in a statement on Sunday. "Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming."

"To any families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly to the Coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe," he added.

Fans offered Sutherland and his family their condolences in the comments.

Douglas starred in many films over the course of her career, including the Stanley Kubrick-directed film Lolita in 1962 and the David Cronenberg-directed film Dead Ringers in 1988. On TV, she was perhaps best known for her role as Professor Dunwoody on Degrassi: The Next Generation.

The Canadian actress -- who was also known for her work supporting public health care, civil rights and the Black Panthers -- married Donald Sutherland in 1965. They had two children together before their 1971 divorce, Kiefer and his twin sister, Rachel. Douglas was also mother to a son, Thomas, from a previous marriage.

