Shock G, Digital Underground Rapper, Dead at 57

Rest in peace, Shock G. The legendary rapper has died, Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J shared on Thursday. He was 57.

Shock G -- real name Gregory Jacobs -- was the lead vocalist for the pioneering hip-hop group. He formed the group in 1987 with Chopmaster J (real name Jimi Dright) Kenny-K (real name Kenneth Waters).

Sharing a black-and-white throwback pic of himself with Shock G on Thursday, Chopmaster J wrote, "34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground 😔."

Shock G's death was also later confirmed by TMZ. The rapper's father, Edward Racker, told the outlet that he was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, and that authorities will conduct on autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Members of Digital Underground rotated throughout the years, with the group credited for launching the career of Tupac Shakur. Shock G was one of the producers on Tupac's debut solo alum, 2Pacalypse Now, and was featured on Pac's 1993 song "I Get Around."

In addition to his work with 2Pac, Shock G also worked with artists Dr. Dre, Prince and KRS-One throughout his career. He announced in 2008 that after approximately 20 years of touring, Digital Underground would officially disband. Their 2008 album ..Cuz a D.U. Party Don't Stop! was be their last studio effort.

After the news of his death broke, Ice Cube took to social media to share a throwback photo and a tribute to Shock G's music legacy.

"RIP Shock-G/Humpty Hump. I remember when NWA’s road manager Atron said he had a group called Digital Underground. He played DOWHATCHALIKE video & I went crazy. I had to sample DU on JACKIN FOR BEATS and WHO’S THE MACK," he wrote. "And nobody had a better stage show. A true Bay Area original."

