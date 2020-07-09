Shop the NuFace Skin-Toning Tools for Up to 25% Off at SkinStore

Looking to ramp up your skincare routine? SkinStore just released new discounts on NuFace devices and gels, including their coveted NuFace NuBody Toning Device.

The NuFace NuBody Toning Device, which is a favorite go-to device for celebs like Jennifer Anniston, sold out quickly at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. But don't fret: SkinStore is offering up to 25% off on this device, plus tons of tools and products.

If you're getting your skin summer ready, or prepping for fall, the NuFace non-surgical skin-toning tool can help. The team at SkinStore says this product promotes collagen production and targets cellulite to decrease the appearance of wrinkles. Utilizing micro-current technology, the handheld gadget has been clinically proven to smooth out dimples and other uneven patches for firmer-looking skin.

A great addition to your skincare regimen, NuFace toning tools have a recommended use time of only five minutes per day. The NuBody Toning Device works on the thighs, butt, arms, stomach and other stubborn areas. It comes with a hydrating primer gel to help replenish skin cells to keep your skin moisturized. Keeping things simply beautiful is key, and SkinStore states their hydrating gel is free of oils, alcohol, parabens, sulfates, gluten, and fragrances. Of course results may vary and, like with any new addition to your skincare regimen, it's a good idea to consult your dermatologist before use.

See below for other sale options and check back with ET Style for more deals on must-have items!