'Siesta Key' Star Alex Kompothecras Fired After Alleged Racist Social Media Post Resurfaced

Siesta Keystar Alex Kompothecras has been fired from the MTV show after alleged racist comments posted on social media resurfaced. In a statement given to ET on Tuesday, an MTV spokesperson confirmed that they had cut ties with Kompothecras.

"We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key," the spokesperson said.

Kompothecras, 25, was let go ahead of the show's season 3 premiere because of past racist social media posts, according to TMZ, which was first to report the firing. Fans of the show noticed that the reality star's name was taken off the opening credits and he didn't appear in much of the episode. MTV also removed his bio from the website.

ET had just spoken with the Siesta Key cast ahead of the season 3 premiere, where they touched on the recent reality stars' firings and if they would incorporate more diversity into their show.

“Stassi Schroeder used to be someone that I really looked up to, and then I read her book, and I think they definitely made the right call,” Chloe Trautman told ET’s Katie Krause. “Any network that wants to make an impact needs to hold people accountable for their actions. I'm not saying they shouldn't be forgiven, but I think this opportunity that we have should be for the right people.”

As for how the Black Lives Matter movement could or should impact Siesta Key, cast member Garrett Miller believes the show needs to “100 percent” work on becoming more diverse -- something he hopes to help implement, starting with his own friends.

