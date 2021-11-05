'Siesta Key' Star Chloe Trautman Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Long

Chloe Trautman is a bride to be!

The Siesta Key star is engaged to her boyfriend, Chris Long. Chloe shared the exciting news - and shared her stunning and unique engagement ring - on her Instagram on Thursday. Chris asked for the reality star's hand in marriage while they were at the Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.

"Yesterday I said YES to my soulmate in Fairyland🤍🧚," Chloe began, before diving into how her husband-to-be popped the question. Her emerald ring in full display in the slideshow.

"Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life -mentally and physically. The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable. As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee," she wrote. "We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES!"

She goes on to explain how from the moment she met Chris she knew "he was the one." Chloe adds that she is in a "state of pure bliss and I can’t believe I get to spend my life with my best friend!!!"

Since the proposal, she shares that they have been calling everyone they know "and seeing everyone’s reactions fills us both with so much love. I am still in shock." She concluded her post with a sentimental message about love.

Chris also posted a heartfelt and lengthy message on his Instagram post, sharing how "deeply grateful I am for where this journey and relationship has brought me."

Chloe and Chris made their relationship Instagram official in May, sharing photos from a vacation they took. And ever since, they have been documenting their romance and sharing how in love they are.

The couple join celebs like Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer, Kal Penn and his partner Josh, and more who recently announced that they are engaged. See more in the video below.