'Siesta Key' Star Madisson Is Engaged to Show's 46-Year-Old Former Producer Ish

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg and Ismael "Ish" Soto are engaged. Madisson dropped the big news during the MTV reality show's virtual reunion that aired Tuesday.

Madisson and Ish's relationship was a big surprise on the show, due to the fact that Ish is not only more than 20 years older than 25-year-old Madisson, but is also the show's former producer. During the special, hosted by Jeannie Mai, Madisson was asked if she was any closer to her dream life, and Ish -- who was also present via Zoom -- told her to show them. Madisson then flashed her engagement ring to the camera to the shock of everyone.

Madisson shared that they bought a house together in Los Angeles and Ish proposed on the first full day they spent in their house together.

"It was perfect," she said of the proposal.

ET spoke with Madisson back in January, and she said she was already definitely thinking about an engagement, although her father didn't approve of her relationship with Ish because of their age difference.

"Now [our conversations are] a lot of family, like, where are we going to live, the big questions," she said of her and Ish not being shy about discussing their future together. "It's like, if we are going to talk about those things, no better time than now, and if that's not in the cards for us, then I think it needs to end sooner rather than later."

"You won't see that on the show yet... but yeah, that has to be in the cards at some point," she added, about a possible engagement happening this year. "He's a good guy, he makes me happy."

Watch the video below for more with Madisson.