Simon Rex Says Meghan Markle Wrote Him a Personal Note After He Refused to Comply With Tabloids

Simon Rex has revealed the sweet gesture Meghan Markle extended to him after he denied a request from U.K. tabloids. In a new interview with The Guardian, the Red Rocket actor said that U.K. tabloids offered him thousands of dollars to lie about his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex, during the time they appeared together on the 2005 series Cuts.

“I was broke as f**k! I really needed the money,” he told the outlet about the alleged bribe. “But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that.”

Rex said that in return for not taking the bait, the former Suits actress wrote him a thank-you letter, which he says he has framed in his home. “She said: ‘It’s nice to know there are still good people,’” Rex told The Guardian.

Rex spoke publicly about the tabloid request for the first time in 2020 during an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast. “We just hung out one time, because we did a TV show together,” he said while making it clear they never dated. "She was someone that I met on a TV show, and we met for lunch and that was the extent of it.”

The Hotel California actor added at the time, “I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel like f**king up the royal family.”

