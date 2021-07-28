Simone Biles Thanks Everyone for the 'Outpouring Love & Support' After Olympic Exit

Simone Biles is feeling the love. The 24-year-old gymnast took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank everyone for their "outpouring love and support" after deciding to withdraw from the competitions at the Tokyo Olympics.

"The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," Biles wrote.

On Tuesday, Biles exited the gymnastics team competition at the Summer Olympics after the first rotation. On Wednesday morning it was also announced that she decided to withdraw from the all-around competition, which is taking place on Thursday.

the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. 🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2021

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," the USA Gymnastics' team tweeted.

The statement also clarified that Biles will be "evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals," where the gymnastics superstar would be eligible for more medals in the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

Biles has a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, making her the most decorated American gymnast and dubbed the G.O.A.T, Greatest of All Time, by many.

The athlete left the competition floor during the team finals on Tuesday after her first rotation on the vault. She was ultimately replaced by alternate Jordan Chiles, and the team went on to win silver, behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

After being awarded her silver medal, Biles shared a photo of her and her teammates, writing, "OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALISTS. I’m SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave and talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all."

Following her exit, Biles spoke to Today's Hoda Kotb, sharing some insight into her mental state.

"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," Biles said. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

She also told reporters at a press conference, "Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being. We have to protect our body and our mind. It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head."

Biles has since received a slew of support from athletes and celebrities, praising her for putting her mental health first.

Justin Bieber posted a photo of the Olympian, praising her for prioritizing her well-being, "nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why."

Five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin also penned a heartfelt note dedicated to Biles, thanking her for "showing the depth of who you are beyond an athlete as a leader, role model, mental health warrior, and person."

Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Phelps, as well as Biles' boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, among many others also expressed their support for her.

See more in the video below.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics run from July 21 to Aug. 8, and will be broadcast on NBC, NBCOlympics.com, on the NBC Sports app, and on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Olympics coverage.