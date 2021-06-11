Simone Biles to Perform in 35 Arenas Across US for Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour

Simone Biles fans will get the chance to see her record-breaking gymnastic skills in person!

The 24-year-old Olympian will be headlining the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, also presented by MagicSpace Entertainment and AEG, and tickets went on sale Friday. The 35-city tour kicks off in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 21, with stops along the way in Denver, Colorado, Los Angeles, California, Anaheim, California, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, Columbus, Ohio, Atlanta, Georgia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Newark, New Jersey, and Brooklyn, New York. It concludes in Boston, Massachusetts, on Nov. 7.

Biles, who claimed her seventh all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, setting a new record for the most all-around titles ever for an American woman, might just be as excited as her fans for the tour, which is also sponsored by GK Elite and SPIETH America.

"I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” she said. "Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!"

Biles will be reunited in Rio with 2016 gold and silver Olympic medalist and Dancing With the Stars champion Laurie Hernandez. In addition, she'll also be joined by Katelyn Ohashi, an All-American and NCAA National champion, Peng-Peng Lee, 2018 NCAA National Champion, Danusia Francis, Jamaican qualifier for the 2021 Tokyo games, and Jordan Chiles, an 8-time U.S. national team member.

More gymnasts will be announced in the coming months.

The highly anticipated tour will have gymnasts performing segments from their most famous routines mixed with career highlights and personal videos.

