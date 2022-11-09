'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)

Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives.

The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.

In the clip, Kody questions Christine about whether she's been talking to his older children about their failed marriage.

"I think your relationship is off with your kids because of COVID, not because of me," Christine tells him, referencing the Brown family patriarch's COVID protocols that have left many members of his family feeling he favors his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

"Bull, you're telling them. It's Christine telling them," Kody says of his ex in an aside interview. "She's running to this person, to this person, to this person, to this person to complain about the relationship. She's been playing games for years. I just call bulls**t."

While addressing the group, Kody admits, "I cannot figure out why I'm so angry."

"It is sad. It's sad," Christine says of the split.

Kody's second wife, Janelle Brown, has her own theory about her ex's extreme emotions.

"I've seen you grieving, Kody, in a way I've never seen you grieve before," she tells him. "You disguise it, but it's grief."

In her confessional, Janelle adds, "I don't know how to explain it. He's just been off. He's gone to a more angry place quicker than he ever did."

But Kody says he thinks he's mad because he feels "like an investor who poured everything he had into something and it just didn't work."

In his aside interview, Kody says he's upset because he put "so much effort" into his marriage with Christine.

"I was holding her hand. I was kissing her. I wasn't in love," he claims. "I was doing it as my duty as a husband. She's not either. She quit loving me years ago. Now that we're here, I'm just so upset because it's not the breakup of two people. It's the breakup of a family."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.