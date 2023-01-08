'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody and Robyn Discuss the Possibility of Being in a Monogamous Relationship

With Kody Brown estranged or split from all of his wives except for Robyn Brown, what is the future of the Sister Wives stars' marriages? In the final episode of the TLC reality series' One-on-One special, the question was posed to both Kody and Robyn -- the only two who are legally married and currently consider themselves to be in a functioning relationship -- as to whether they'd consider being a monogamous couple.

"I'm right on the verge of not even being a polygamist and that's been a part of my identity for 30 years," Kody admitted.

His ex-wife, Christine Brown, who divorced him in 2021 after 25 years together, gave her take on the situation, adding, "I think a part of him would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work and there would be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there, still." She then noted, "I don't see them looking for another wife after this."

Pointing out that she sees Kody and Robyn as true "soulmates," Christine added, "So is there room for anybody else really?"

Of bringing in new wives to the family, Robyn said that her husband "basically said no" to the idea. She noted that she is interested in bringing new wives in, but admitted, "I'm scared of it because of how badly this has gone. I really, really struggle with it because it feels like, 'Oh well, those didn't work so onto the new!' That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful."

Saying that the idea of being in a monogamous relationship with Kody is "messing with my identity," Robyn added that she had never intended to be the last wife standing.

"It's not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us -- the grandparent ranch," Robyn said. "That's what I want. And I don't know how to let it go."

In addition to his split from Christine, Kody and his second wife, Janelle, also revealed in the One-on-One special that they have been separated for several months. Kody has long been estranged from his first wife, Meri, and after he made comments about no longer considering himself married to her, she has since said that he "made the decision" for her to declare their marriage over.

During the final episode of the One-on-One special, Robyn expressed her frustration over regularly getting blamed for the status of Kody's relationships with his other wives.

"I'm tired of feeling bad that I have a good relationship with Kody when they don't. That's on them," she said of Meri, Christine and Janelle. "They need to figure that out."

She added that she thought comparing her relationship with Kody to his relationship with his other wives felt like "apples and oranges."

"He had sweet things going with each of them. I'm like, 'You had this opportunity and why are you looking at my orange? You have an apple. It's not better. It's just different,'" she explained. "They each have something with him that I do not have. I don't know how to sympathize with them other than I'm sorry when it's hard. Relationships are hard. Get your butt in there and work it out."

But while Kody said he'd "absolutely" consider working things through with Janelle, she noted that she's been "really happy" since their separation.