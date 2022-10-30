'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Claims He Could Handle Having Brother Husbands If Roles Were Reversed

What if the roles were reversed? That's just what Kody Brown's wives, Meri and Robyn Brown, speculate about on Sunday's Sister Wives.

The two sister wives meet up to discuss the difficulties of Christine's exit from the family after announcing she is leaving Kody after 25 years of marriage.

During this emotional discussion, both Meri and Robyn talk about seeing things from Christine's perspective, noting they often encourage their husband, Kody, to do the same.

"I'm always trying to give him the other perspective," Robyn says. "I'm like, if someone else was in my life that you had to share me with, you'd be a nutcase."

"Yeah, he doesn't like that," Meri says of her husband.

The episode then flashes back to a scene between Meri and Kody filmed in 2009 in which Meri brings up exactly the same topic.

"The vulgarity of the idea of you with two husbands or another lover sickens me," Kody tells Meri at the time.

But in Sunday's episode, Kody seems to have a different take on the idea of a "brother husband."

"I think that yes, if I didn't manage it right, I could be a nutcase if the roles were reversed in plural marriage and I had a brother husband, but I think she's missing something -- the way guys bond," Kody says of Robyn. "We'd be playing video games, high-fiving each other, and she'd be wishing we were getting some work done."

Robyn doesn't think much of Kody's comment, mocking him in her aside interview.

"Oh yeah, if it was a bunch of brother husbands, we'd be sitting on the couch playing video games," she says sarcastically. "I don't believe him because whenever it comes to guys in his wives' lives, like my ex, he gets funny."

Meri has direct experience with Kody's jealousy after her 2015 catfishing scandal in which she thought she was talking to another man online and instead it turned out to be a woman. The incident led Kody to ultimately move out of his home with Meri and no longer be intimate in their marriage together.

"I knew what I needed from Kody, and I wasn't getting it. He was very, very, very distant in our relationship," Meri recalls of the turbulent time period. "I asked him to just not stay there for a little bit. I said, 'Can we just get through some of this stuff? Can we just take a break?' He has interpreted that as I kicked him out and he has never come back."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.