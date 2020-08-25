'Sister Wives' Star Maddie Brown Brush's Daughter Undergoes Amputation Surgery

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown Brush gave an update on her 1-year-old daughter, Evangalynn Kodi, on Monday, sharing that she underwent surgery on her hand and foot.

Maddie shared a picture of her holding her baby girl on Instagram, who had a cast on her left leg. Back in October, she shared with People that her daughter with her husband, Caleb Brush, was diagnosed with fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects bone formation in utero.

"Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday," Maddie captioned the picture. "Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation. Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand. She is home and is recovering beautifully. 💛🌼."

Last week, she also shared an adorable photo of Evangalynn in honor of her first birthday.

"Happy 1st Birthday to my little spitfire ray of sunshine! It's crazy how quickly this year flew by. 🍋🌼💛," she wrote.

The couple, who have been married since June 2016, are also parents to their 3-year-old son, Axel. Although Maddie is known for being on the TLC reality show about her polygamist parents, Kody and Janelle Brown, she and Caleb have decided to live a monogamous lifestyle.

"We are not living a plural marriage," Caleb told People when they got engaged in September 2015. "We support Maddie's family with their choice of living plural marriage, and they support us with our choice in just marrying each other."

