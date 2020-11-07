Skylar Astin Confirms He's Dating Lisa Stelly With PDA-Filled Pic

Skylar Astin has a new lady in his life. The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star confirmed that he's dating Lisa Stelly on his social media on Saturday. Stelly, who was previously married to Jack Osbourne, first posted a nighttime photo of them kissing in the middle of the street on Friday.

"Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin ? ✨ 🌙," she captioned the romantic snap.

Astin, 32, then tweeted, "I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly," responding to a report about their new relationship. Meanwhile, in his Instagram pic, the two are seen cozying up and hugging while in a pool.

Astin was previously married to Anna Camp. The two actors met on the set of Pitch Perfect and began dating in 2013. They got married in October 2016. Astin and Camp then split in April 2019 after two years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in August.