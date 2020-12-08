Smash Mouth Performs for Thousands Without Masks, Declares 'F**k That COVID'

Apparently some people are willing to risk it all to see "All Star" live. The '90s band Smash Mouth is one of several groups that made the questionable decision to perform at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip concert in South Dakota over the weekend.

The group, which is known for hits like "All Star" and "I'm a Believer," performed for thousands of unmasked attendees at the biker rally.

Clips from the event went viral as people online were shocked by the massive crowds amid a global pandemic.

"Now we're all here together. We're being human. F**k that COVID s**t," frontman Steve Harwell told the crowd.

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨 The Buffalo Chip is attracting hundreds, if not thousands, due to the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (credit KOTATV) #SmashMouth #SouthDakota #Sturgis pic.twitter.com/3QyEtW7vi7 — Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020

Here is a brighter video to see all the people (credit KOTATV) pic.twitter.com/P7XW46BLiS — Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020

On Tuesday, Stephen Colbert parodied the incident on The Late Show, sharing footage of the group and dubbing over the lyrics to "All Star."

"Somebody once told me the virus was baloney, he ain't the sharpest tool in the shed," the spoof lyrics began, cutting to an image of President Donald Trump. "I was feeling kinda numb with a burning in the lungs and I said I don't think that it's COVID."

The group is currently comprised of Steve Harwell, Paul De Lisle, Michael Klooster, Randy Cooke, and Sean Hurwitz. They have not commented on the backlash surrounding the concert. Smash Mouth wasn't the only group to perform at the festival. Others included Trapt, Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, Night Ranger, Reverend Horton Heat, Lit, 38 Special, Quiet Riot, and Big Skillet.

A site for the event claims there were signs posted reminding everyone to keep socially distant and encouraging the use of face coverings. There were also hand sanitizer stations available throughout the venue and masks were available for purchase.