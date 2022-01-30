'SNL': Peyton Manning Joins Weekend Update to Talk 'Emily In Paris' (and Also Tom Brady)

With the news of Tom Brady's potential retirement dominating headlines, as welll as the NFL playoffs, it only makes sense that Saturday Night Live would welcome an NFL icon to break down the news during Weekend Update.

So they turned to Peyton Manning, who had a lot to say -- specifically, about his favorite new TV show, Emily in Paris.

When asked what he thought about the heated matchups, Manning said, "I heard they were incredible.. it sounds like all the teams did a great job. Lots of passing, and all the touchdowns were in the end zone."

Clearly, Manning had missed the games in question and when pressed, admitted, "I planned to, but I had an hour to kill before the first game, so just for fun, I put on the first episode of Emily in Paris Season 2, and I watched the entire season straight through."

"This show has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism, finally!" Manning marveled. "Not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich, I could only describe it as ‘food porn.'"

When asked about the swirling reports that Brady plans to retire from the NFL, Manning said, "I’m not sure it’s true. I think it’s probably just speculation. But if it were me, I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris."

Manning added that, for Brady, he's likely facing "a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships, sort of like Emily."

Peyton Manning stopped by Update to talk…Emily in Paris? pic.twitter.com/mjq9s09MaD — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 30, 2022

"So, you think Season 2 is even better than Season 1?” asked Jost about Manning's obsession with the popular Netflix series, to which a startled Manning shot back, "Wait, there's a Season 1?!"

