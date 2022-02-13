Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Kick off Super Bowl Halftime Show With Epic Performance of 'The Next Episode'

It's the next episode in Super Bowl history.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg kicked off the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with one of the duo's most infamous tracks.

With Dre all dressed in black in the producer's booth, he introduced a blue-paisley clad Snoop before the pair performed "The Next Episode." Next up, they belted out L.A.'s anthem, "California Love" as they made their way across a series of all-white trailers that represented the homes and businesses of nearby Compton and South L.A.

Replicas of Tam's Burger, Randy's Donuts and the Compton Courthouse could be seen as the rappers performed over a carpet that represented Los Angeles' grid system, with each low-rider lined neighborhood lit up by the often traffic-packed streets.

While, sadly, there was no Tupac hologram during the big game, Dre paid homage to the fallen legend on both "California Love," and later in the show when he played "I Ain’t Mad At Cha" on the piano.

In addition to his raps, Snoop busted out a few of his signature moves, including the Crip Walk, which was recreated by some of the show's dancers during their performance of "Still D.R.E."

Dr Dre and Snoop started off the Super Bowl Halftime show! pic.twitter.com/3aaHfGzX2h — Dallas Cowboys Collaboration (@mailman_phil) February 14, 2022

Ahead of the big show, Dre, Snoop and Mary J. Blige gathered for a press conference, where they promised one of the biggest halftime performances of all time.

"I'm not trying to be egotistical or anything, but who else could do this show here in L.A.?" Dre remarked. "Who else could perform the halftime show, other than these amazing artists that we put together?"

"The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world, and hip-hop is the biggest form of music in the world," Snoop agreed. "For us to be able to have the opportunity to bring those worlds together? We got the queen of R&B, we got the king of hip-hop, all of his proteges, that's what it's about."

And of course they were asked about surprises, though at the time, Dre insisted, "Yes, but I'm not gonna talk about it."

"There won't be any wardrobe malfunctions, if that's what you're talking about," Snoop chimed in with a laugh.

For all of the artists, putting hip-hop on the Super Bowl stage was an important way to recognize the cultural significance and global power of their music.

"We're gonna go on and do a fantastic show, and we're gonna do it so big that they can't deny us anymore in the future," Dre promised.