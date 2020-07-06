Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Plans to Vote for The First Time Ever in November

Snoop Dogg is ready to be part of the democratic process.

During an appearance on Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood on Thursday, the rapper revealed that he's never voted before -- but is ready to head to the polls for the 2020 presidential election.

"For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn't vote because you had a criminal record," explained Snoop, who was convicted of a felony in 1990 and 2007. "I didn't know that. My record's been expunged so now I can vote."

The "Gin & Juice" rapper added that he's been especially motivated to cast a ballot because of President Donald Trump.

"I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," he said.

"We got to make a difference. I can't talk about it and not be about it," Snoop shared. "I can't tell you to do it and then not go do it ... If I tell you to do something, I done it already."

During his appearance on the radio show, the 48-year-old also opened up about the current Black Lives Matter protests erupting across the United States and abroad following the tragic death of George Floyd.

Snoop has been staying home and following social distancing protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, and encouraged those out on the streets to stay safe. "I want to lead by example," he said, adding that he's still using his platform and music to support the Black Lives Matter movement from home.

