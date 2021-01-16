'So Awkward' Star Archie Lyndhurst's Family Reveals His Cause of Death Months After He Died at Age 19

Archie Lyndhurst's cause of death has been revealed. The 19-year-old So Awkward star and son of English actor Nicholas Lyndhurst died in September, and on Friday, his mother Lucy revealed that he died in his sleep after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

"On the 22nd September our world blew apart, the damage caused to it totally irreparable," she wrote alongside a slideshow of pics of Archie throughout his life. "Archie was, and always will remain our everything. Those of you who know us know the catastrophic effect it has had, and will have on us for the rest of our days. Archie was the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met."

"We are still learning each day the incredible impact he had on others lives, the kindness and generousity he showed them," Lucy continued. "He was an old soul and incredibly advanced for his years in many ways. As his parents we couldn’t be prouder of him for all he achieved in the short time he was given, and especially for the beautiful human being he was. We are so grateful and privileged to have been chosen to be his parents. The journey and adventure has been the best anyone could ever have wished for. A truly magical time in every way possible."

The family received the results of Archie's second post-mortem a few days before Christmas, Lucy shared.

"He died from an Intracerebral Haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia. This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid," she explained, adding that the medical practitioner "assured us that there wasn't anything anyone could have done as Archie showed no signs of illness."

"Archie had numerous bleeds on the brain and the Dr went to great lengths to reassure us that he wouldn't have been in any pain as it happened in his sleep. The results utterly floored us to think something like this could happen. It's very rare and around only 800 people a year die from it," Lucy wrote. "Only days before he'd been with the love of his life Nethra celebrating his birthday early as she was due to go away with work commitments. Life is fragile, precious and sometimes incredibly cruel."

Archie starred as Ollie Coulton on CBBC's So Awkward from 2015 to 2020. He also provided his voice to the video game Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward and played a younger version of Jack Whitehall's character in the BBC comedy Bad Education.

