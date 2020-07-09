Sofia Richie Holds Hands With Jaden Smith During Playful Beach Outing

Summer fun in the sun! Sofia Richie spent the holiday weekend hanging out with Jaden Smith on the beach in Los Angeles.

Richie and Smith were photographed splashing around in the water, where they held hands and laughed together, in photos first obtained by The Daily Mail. The pair were also spotted getting cozy and hugging while laying together on the beach.

Richie, 22, frolicked in a small pink-and-white bikini, while Smith, 22, showed off his fit physique in some tie-dye pink and blue swim trunks.

The pair were all smiles as they packed on PDA and playfully flirted while splashing around under the intensely hot summer sun.

A source told E! News that the pair spent "all day and night" hanging out together near where Richie has been living in Malibu, while another source told People that the two "both loved hanging out" with each other.

"They were smiling at each other and very flirty the entire day," People's source told the outlet. "They seemed comfortable together."

Richie and Smith have previously been romantically linked when they were teenagers, but their youthful romance reportedly came to an end in 2013.

The playful beach date comes just a few weeks after news broke that Richie had officially called it quits with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Rumors of their split were first reported in May, which came shortly after Disick, 37, checked himself in and out of rehab. However, the two were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together, making fans wonder if they were back on. News broke in August that they had decided to go their separate ways.

For more on their break-up, which came after three years of dating, check out the video below.