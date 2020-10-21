Sofia Richie Wasn't Ready to Be a Stepmom to Scott Disick's Kids, Source Says

Sofia Richie is at a time in her life when she's not looking for anything too serious when it comes to relationships, a source tells ET.

Amid rumors that the 22-year-old model is dating 27-year-old Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton, a source tells ET that the two are not in a relationship.

"Sofia does not have a boyfriend," the source says. "She's not going to rush into anything, but Matthew's a cool guy and they hit it off."

"She's not looking for anything serious with anyone, nothing with labels," the source continues. "She's dating casually and having fun, but that's it."

According to the source, one of the reasons that Richie split from 37-year-old Scott Disick in June after three years together was that the relationship was too serious for her at her age. The source shares that she wasn't ready to be a stepmom to his three kids with Kourtney Kardashian -- 10-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 5-year-old Reign -- and that she wanted to take some time to focus on herself.

Reporting by Darla Murray